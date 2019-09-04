UFC News: Greg Hardy set to make his Octagon return in Singapore

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 18 // 04 Sep 2019, 15:33 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Greg Hardy is back!

Controversial UFC fighter Greg Hardy is all set to make his return to the Octagon, as he is confirmed to compete at the upcoming UFC Singapore card.

Greg Hardy's UFC career

After compiling a record of 3-0 in his professional MMA career, Greg Hardy made his UFC debut against Allen Crowder at UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs Dillashaw. Hardy eventually lost his fight to Crowder after hitting the latter with an illegal knee strike, leaving him unable to continue.

Hardy's next fight took place at UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs Hermansson, where Hardy secured his first UFC win in the first-round via TKO as he defeated Dmitrii Smoliakov. At UFC on ESPN 4 on 20th July, 2019, Hardy won his third official fight against Juan Adams via first-round TKO.

Prior to signing with the UFC, Hardy had competed on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series and all three of his professional wins were via knockout inside one minute.

Hardy set for UFC Singapore return

According to a report from Anton Tabuena on Twitter, veteran NFL player Greg Hardy is set to make his return to the Octagon at UFC Singapore against Jarjis Danho.

Hardy, whose current UFC record stands at 2-1, will look forward to securing another win upon his Octagon return against Danho, whose current record is 0-1-1.

Despite his overall record being 5-1-1, Danho hasn't fought in almost three years, as the Syrian is set to make his return to the Octagon next month.

Controversial heavyweight Greg Hardy (2-1 UFC) will take on Jarjis Danho (0-1-1 UFC) at UFC Singapore next month. Danho is 5-1-1 overall, but hasn't fought in three years.



Also added to the Oct 26 card are lightweights Beneil Dariush vs Frank Camacho. Story on @BloodyElbow soon. — Anton Tabuena (@antontabuena) September 4, 2019

When is UFC Singapore?

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren is set to take place on the 26th of October and will be headlined by Welterweight veterans Demian Maia and Ben Askren. The event will also feature the return of Michael Johnson, as he comes head-to-head against Stevie Ray.

Another fight which has also been added to the UFC Singapore card is a bout between Beneil Dariush and Frank Camacho.