UFC News: Gregor Gillespie calls out Anthony Pettis

Gregor Gillespie has a message for Anthony Pettis

Considered as one of UFC's fastest rising stars, Gregor Gillespie recently called out Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis, who is currently on the back of a loss to Nate Diaz from UFC 241 earlier this month. Gillespie took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of him calling out Showtime.

UFC 241- Anthony Pettis vs Nate Diaz

At UFC 241, Anthony Pettis - now back at Welterweight - welcomed Nate back for his first fight in the Octagon after a three-year absence from the sport of MMA. Diaz and Pettis have had quite the beef with one another over the years and finally locked horns in Anaheim a few weeks ago.

Scheduled for a three-round fight, Diaz and Pettis put on a show for the ages as expected, though Diaz clearly dominated proceedings. The West Coast Gangster eventually came through victorious via unanimous decision, earning his first win since UFC 196 when he defeated Conor McGregor with a second-round submission.

In the aftermath of the Diaz fight, Pettis announced on Instagram that he sustained a broken foot following a head kick to the Stockton fighter.

Gregor Gillespie calls out Anthony Pettis

UFC Lightweight sensation Gregor Gillespie has been following the ritual of refusing to call out fighters throughout his career. However during a recent Instagram post, the 32-year-old had a message for Anthony Pettis.

In his released clip, Gillespie stated that calling out other fighters isn't his style but The Gift believes this is the perfect timing to do so, challenging the former lightweight champion Pettis, having not competed in the Octagon since beating Yancy Medeiros in January.

Gillespie, who feels Pettis currently finds himself in the wrong division, urged Showtime to drop back to 155 pounds and challenged him to a fight at UFC 244 on November 2. You can watch the clip below: