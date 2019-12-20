UFC News: "He hasn't faced anybody in the top ten" - Volkan Oezdemir on Aleksander Rakic

UFC 220: Cormier v Oezdemir

Volkan Oezdemir's fight against Aleksander Rakic at UFC Busan is critical for the fighter. It was only in August that he was able to pick up a win to get out of the 3-fight losing streak that he had by defeating Ilir Latifi. Heading from that directly into a fight against a fighter who has not lost after his first fight, and is undefeated in the UFC with a record of 12-1 in professional MMA, might be considered a bit difficult by some fighters.

However, as Volkan Oezdemir revealed in the pre-fight press conference, he is far from worried about that, for one very specific reason.

Volkan Oezdemir reveals why he is not worried about Aleksander Rakic

Volkan Oezdemir feels that Aleksander Rakic is yet to be truly tested in the UFC. He has not fought anyone in the top ten rankings yet and that might cause the difference. He pointed out that his best win was against Manuwa, a fighter who was on a losing streak, but now he would be facing Oezdemir, who is in the top ten and he is going to prove that he deserves to be there.

“He went on a winning streak, but he hasn't faced anybody in the top ten. I started (in UFC) fighting the top ten, it's different. His best win was against Manuwa who was on a losing streak with some bad knockouts. Now he's facing the top ten. I'm here to show that I've cemented my place in the top ten and I deserve to be here.”

He went on to mention that he was confident as he did not have any holes in his game. He said that the key would be the timing of the fight to see where he could counter Rakic's speed.

“I don't have any holes in my game. I'm comfortable everywhere. The key to this fight will be the timing, to counter off his speed. I am the more powerful puncher in this fight but he will try to keep the fight moving to be in and out quickly. So timing will be key.”

With the fight taking place in less than 24 hours, this confidence might go a long way in helping Volkan Oezdemir to get his next win.