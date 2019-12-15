UFC News: Henry Cejudo tells Dana White he wants to defend the title against Jose Aldo next

Henry Cejudo

Although former featherweight king Jose Aldo's debut at bantamweight didn't go down the way he would have wanted to, the Brazilian certainly attracted the right kind of attention with his performance inside the Octagon against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Aldo lost out narrowly to Moraes via split decision in what turned out to be an exhilarating three round contest. Heading into the fight, few believed that the Brazilian would be able to hold his own against Moraes because of the difficult weight cut which left the former champ looking frail during photo-shoots and at the weigh-ins.

Aldo, however, proved his doubters wrong by putting up a stellar performance on the night. Aldo was clearly disappointed with the decision but there is some good news for the champ because his performance has caught the eye of the reigning UFC Bantamweight champ Henry Cejudo.

ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto revealed via Twitter that Cejudo called UFC president Dana White and told him that he wants to face the former featherweight champion when he returns to the Octagon.

Dana White (@danawhite) says Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) called him and said Jose Aldoo (@josealdojunior) won that fight and he wants to fight him next. White told Henry, apparently, "cool." Said he didn't know if he would honor Cejudo's request. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

Although White's reply isn't indicative of whether or not the UFC is willing to book the fight yet, it is certainly a positive news for Aldo, who took a huge risk deciding to cut down to Bantamweight at this stage of his career.