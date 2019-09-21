UFC News: Henry Cejudo to possibly face Joseph Benavidez for his next fight, asks Flyweights to step up their game

Henry Cejudo

It is still uncertain who Henry Cejudo will fight next once he recovers from the torn subscapularis he suffered in his last bout. Although there is a number of fighters in both Flyweight and Bantamweight Divisions, UFC is yet to speak with him about any potential future contest.

However, according to statements made by UFC President Dana White, Cejudo’s next opponent could very well be Joseph Benavidez.

Cejudo talks about a possible fight with Benavidez

Henry Cejudo, who is still out of the Octagon owing to the injury he sustained in his Bantamweight title-winning fight against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 back in June, said that he has not been presented with the option of fighting Benavidez. However, if and when he is spoken to about the fight, Cejudo said he would be treating his opponent fairly.

“I need to speak to him and I do need to be fair to Joe. I need to be fair to the rest of the division, because I don’t want to keep two divisions in limbo. We’re going to have that conversation. Once I have that conversation with Dana, you guys will all know.”

The two faced off previously at UFC – The Ultimate Fighter 24 Finale in 2016, where Benavidez won the bout by Split Decision. Clearly, Cejudo has a lot of respect for his old rival and also wants to do both the divisions justice.

Cejudo is unimpressed with the Flyweight Division

Cejudo, who almost single-handedly brought the limelight back on Flyweight, is not happy with how the division is doing and how no one is stepping up to bring the spark back.

“One thirty-five is full of more color. I’m disappointed with the flyweights, too… Nobody is really bringing that persona, nobody is really talking smack, nobody is really trying to compete. So again, I did my part and I’ll continue to do my part. It’s up to these flyweights to step it up and keep this division alive.”

At the rate he is recovering, Cejudo said that he expects to resume training around November, which would possibly set him up for a bout in March.

In the meantime, he hopes that UFC does not go for an Interim Champion while he is out for either of the divisions, but it would not bother him if they do. He said that he considers them to be “silly” and for him, an interim belt does not mean the holder is the “best in the world”, but only “next person in line”.

Credits to MMA Junkie for the quotes.

