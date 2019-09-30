UFC News: Holly Holm releases statement after dropping out of UFC 243

Kieran Herring FOLLOW ANALYST News 38 // 30 Sep 2019, 19:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

UFC 239 Nunes v Holm

Former UFC Bantamweight champion Holly Holm has released a statement after being forced to drop out of her scheduled bout with Raquel Pennington at UFC 243 in Melbourne, Australia.

Holm was looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a loss at the hands of Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 in July, but has been forced to walk away from her match up this weekend due to a hamstring injury.

Statement

Holm took to social media to provide an update to fans who had been looking forward to seeing her in action this weekend...

“I just wanted to say thank you for all the love. Everybody sending positive thoughts for my injury. If you don’t know I have been injured and I cannot fight in Australia. Something that is super heavy on my heart and I’m super bummed out about. To go through a whole training camp and not be able to make it to the fight. And not just for me. This is a training camp for Raquel Pennington as well, my opponent who I have a lot of respect for. I don’t know the scientific terms, but the tendon that attaches my hamstring to my bone, I tore 30 percent of it last week in training. The good news is I don’t need surgery, but one week’s time is just not enough time for me to be ready to fight. So I’ll be rehabbing it and be back at it soon and I’ll let you guys know when the fight is rescheduled. Thanks again for all the love.”

Holm and Pennington last met all the way back at UFC 184 in 2015, where Holm claimed a narrow decision victory.

Holm has made no secret of her desire to reschedule her fight with Pennington in the future, however the UFC are yet to indicate their future plans for Pennington and Holm.