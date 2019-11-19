UFC News: Ilir Lafiti set for heavyweight debut against Derrick Lewis in 2020

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 19 Nov 2019, 12:34 IST SHARE

Derick Lewis will be returning to the Octagon in early 2020

According to an initial report from ESPN, a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Ilir Lafiti is reportedly in the works for a UFC event on February 8th, 2020.

Breaking: UFC close to finalizing Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) vs. Ilir Latifi (@Latifimma) on Feb. 8, per sources. https://t.co/XyWlq3pz2e — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) November 18, 2019

Ilir Lafiti's jump to the UFC Heavyweight Division

Having lost to Volkan Oezdemir in his last fight at UFC Fight Night 156 via a second-round knockout, it was initially reported on October 14th that Lafiti would be moving up to the UFC Heavyweight Division.

Lafiti, who is currently on a two-fight losing streak, secured his last win in the Octagon at UFC on Fox 28 in February of 2018, when he defeated Ovince Saint-Preux via first-round submission.

Derrick Lewis vs Ilir Lafiti in the works for 2020

Upon his debut in the UFC Heavyweight Division, Lafiti will have his hands full as the former Light Heavyweight hard-hitter is set to step into the Octagon against Heavyweight sensation Lewis.

Lewis, who recently made his return to the Octagon at UFC 244 in a winning effort against Blagoy Ivanov, will look to secure his second win in a row in the promotion, having lost to Junior dos Santos earlier in the year.

As of now, UFC's February 8th card features the likes of Ovince Saint-Preux, Andrea Lee, and Dan Ige, who are all set to compete in respectivel fights. Below is the updated card for the show:

Mirsad Bektic vs. Dan Ige

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann

Andrea Lee vs. Lauren Murphy

Ilir Latifi vs. Derrick Lewis