UFC News: Indian fighter threatened by McGregor fans, thinking he's Russian

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
161   //    07 Oct 2018, 12:33 IST

Enter
"Saint Lion" with GSP at Tristar gym

What's the story?

Top Indian MMA prospect, Gurdarshan (Gary) Singh Mangat has been repeatedly threatened by crazy Irish fans after the 'McGregor Vs Khabib' brawl broke out in Las Vegas.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov put in an amazing performance at UFC 229, as he completely dominated Conor McGregor on the ground, and performed well on the feet too. Unfortunately, the unfortunate events and decisions he made after had eclipsed this impressive performance.

The lightweight champion jumped the cage after his win and attacked at McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis. This started a massive brawl in the arena and Conor McGregor got sucker punched by Khabib’s teammate who found his way into the octagon.

Gurdarshan (Gary) Singh Mangat grew up near Williams Lake in British Columbia, Canada. He created history as the first MMA fighter of Indian origin to compete for a championship title in an international MMA event.

Before this fight, Mangat had secured a unanimous-decision victory against Top Indian prospect Abdul Muneer to win the bout by unanimous decision at Brave CF 5 in Mumbai, India. Mangat was a Certified General Accountant before he started focusing on making it as a mixed martial artist. He trains at Tristar gym and 10th planet jiu-jitsu. He is currently fighting for U.P Nawabs in Super Fight League.

The heart of the matter

The Canadian Indian fighter, Gurdarshan Mangat just revealed some of the ground realities from Las Vegas after the Irish superstar Conor McGregor his highly anticipated comeback fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

He reports that the entire place has gone crazy after the brawl between the Irish and Dagestani (Russian) fans.

What's next?

As Per UFC President Dana White, members of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team have already been arrested. Dana told reporters backstage that the Nevada State Athletic Commission has given Conor McGregor his paycheck ($3 million) but are withhold Khabib Nurmagomedov's ($2 million). He added that they took special security measures and still this happened.

What do you think, Should Khabib be stripped of his title for causing this? Have your say in the comments.

