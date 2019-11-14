UFC News: Injury forces Carlos Condit out of fight against Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 7

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 14 Nov 2019, 16:11 IST SHARE

Carlos Condit

In an unfortunate bit of news, Carlos Condit has been forced out of the upcoming Welterweight clash against Mickey Gall at UFC on ESPN 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington due to injury. UFC is apparently on the lookout for a replacement for Condit.

This comes as a setback to Condit who was looking to bounce back from a five-fight losing streak. Though the extent of his injury remains unknown, MMA Junkie confirmed that he is officially out of contention for the fight against Gall.

The past couple of years have not been kind to former interim UFC welterweight titleholder Condit who was widely regarded as one of the best welterweight fighters in the world. 'The Natural Born Killer' Condit lost eight of his last ten fights, submitting to three opponents in the process. His last defeat came against Michael Chiesa at UFC 232 via a kimura lock submission.

His counterpart Gall rose to fame with a high profile win against pro-wrestling icon CM Punk at UFC 203. Gall spoiled Punks's much-awaited UFC debut by making him submit within 3 minutes of the first round. Since then, Gall has won 3 fights and dropped a couple of them. In his last fight, Gall beat Salim Touhari via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN: Covington vs. Lawler, and will be looking to build on the momentum with another win in his next UFC outing.