UFC News: Islam Makhachev continues to campaign for Kevin Lee fight

R. Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020 IST SHARE

UFC 242 Khabib v Poirier

Islam Makhachev is one of the biggest rising prospects of the UFC Lightweight division. He's 7-1 in the UFC and 18-1 overall, currently sitting in the #15 rank. It seems clear that the fight in store for him next is the #8 ranked Kevin Lee.

While there may be a disparity in the rankings, Lee has found a new lease on life ever since joining the Tri Star gym under the guidance of Firas Zahabi. His first outing was a successful one, ending with a spectacular head kick that knocked out Gregor Gillespie, handing him his first loss.

Lee was also more level-headed than usual, admitting that right now, he has no plans to call out the Champion (Khabib Nurmagomedov). He knows that there's work to be done and the new-found attitude has also won him more fans.

Islam Makhachev continues to make forward strides in the Lightweight division and he knows that Kevin Lee would be the highest-possible ranked opponent that he could get. It's also a huge opportunity to jump the rankings as well.

Both men have expressed interest in the fight but Makhachev tweeted out that no contract has been offered or signed just yet. He posted on Twitter again, calling for the fight to happen.

Somebody please make this fight happen 👊 pic.twitter.com/LdH0OLng9C — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) January 5, 2020

We hope that the deal gets done soon. UFC 249 would be the perfect spot for the fight since it's on the same card as Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev last fought at UFC 242 in Abu Dabhi - where the Russian Champion last defended his title.

It's an exciting fight between two young elite-level talents. It's going to have huge implications on the future of the Lightweight division and it's either going to see Makhachev leapfrog Lee, or Lee further establishing himself at 155 and setting up a string of wins.