UFC News: Israel Adesanya confident of facing an MMA legend in 2021

UFC 243 Whittaker v Adesanya

The Twitter war between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones isn't just a social media stunt. The back-and-forth may actually lead to an actual fight between the two prodigal talents and The Last Stylebender suggests that it may happen in 2021.

The UFC Middleweight Champion was a guest on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show and he opened up about the possibility of getting into the Octagon with Bones.

Adesanya isn't concerned about the possibility of Dominick Reyes beating Jon Jones and he believes that his prophecy will come true 2021.

“If Dom [Reyes] takes out Jon [Jones], that makes no difference. What I say is going to happen is still going to happen in 2021. We’ll see what the landscape of the year [2020] shows us.”

Adesanya also commented on Jones' trash talk directed towards him. Stylebender claimed that he and Jones have never been in the same room together, before claiming that the UFC Light Heavyweight Champion would be shocked by how big he is once they eventually come face to face.

"He can say whatever he wants to say, I can say the same thing...I can say whatever I want [but] it’s all words. Eventually, when we see each other, we will see each other. I still have never seen me and him in the same room together. I wonder why. But eventually, we will see each other at some point, and he’s going to have to see me like everybody else does. “When I see him, he’ll see me, and he’ll feel me. He’ll take me in as the man that I am. All six foot four, skinny. He’ll see me and realise ‘Oh s**t, this guy ain’t as small as people think.’

Adesanya declared that he will be coming for Jones in 2021 before taking another direct shot at Jones' controversial PED history.

“Why don’t you want to beat me yourself? Why do you not want to try and see me yourself? If Dom beats him it makes no difference. I’m coming for him, I’m coming on him. You wait, in 2021, you’ll see. People are going to remember you because you’re a drug cheat, you’re a steroid cheat. That’s all they’re gonna remember, so my walkouts are going to be greater than his whole career. r, people are going to remember my walkouts more than his career.” H/t Credit: BJPenn

Looks like we are heading for a 2021 showdown between Bones and The Last Stybender!