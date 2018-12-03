UFC News: Israel Adesanya focused on building own legacy; comments on comparisons with Jon Jones and fight against Anderson Silva

The Last Stylebender!

What's the story?

UFC's new and upcoming middleweight sensation, Israel Adesanya, is looking as adamant as ever to create his very own legacy in the organization. In a solo staredown initiated by him, Adesanya was seen impersonating his next Octagon rival, and legend of the sport, Anderson Silva. Adesanya also showed no visible signs of hesitation in sharing his opinion about his comparison with Jon Jones, and his very own mother's reaction to his 'Shoey' incident at UFC Fight Night 142, in Adelaide, Australia.

In case you didn't know..

Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya, is Nigerian by origin, and a former kickboxer from New Zealand. As on November 7th, 2018, following his win over Derek Brunson, he is officially ranked number 6 in the UFC middleweight rankings. Adesanya holds the record for the most titles held in King in the Ring history, which happens to be a highly competitive kickboxing tournament in Auckland, New Zealand.

Israel Adesanya made his MMA debut against James Griffiths, at Supremacy Fighting Championship 9, on March 24th, 2012. Since his professional debut, he has amassed a total of 15 consecutive mixed martial arts victories, with his recent endeavor coming against a win over a Division II wrestler, Derek Brunson, at UFC 230. Adesanya has raised many eyebrows in the world of MMA and has recently made news after signing for a fight against greatest of all time status holder, Anderson Silva.

The heart of the matter

At UFC Fight Night 142, Israel Adesanya took the world by surprise once again with his witty and hilarious antics. As the camera focused on him, Adesanya went on to perform a famous Australian tradition called the 'Shoey' to please millions seated in the arena.

The other voice in my head said do it...so I did. Sorry Mom xo https://t.co/Wkz7oXfKBz — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 2, 2018

Although fight fans around the world managed to relate to the humor, Adesanya's mom was not too happy about her son's behavior.

Shoutout to Mom xo pic.twitter.com/uGCznoxraj — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) December 2, 2018

Israel Adesanya was also seen doing a solo staredown for his UFC 234 bout against Anderson Silva, set to take place on February 9th, 2019. Following his entrance to the UFC, Adesanya has been fiercely compared with Jon Jones in regards to his striking prowess. Here is Adesanya commenting on the comparisons, as well as his thoughts about his fight against Silva.

“So when Jon Jones came on the scene people were like ‘oh my god, this is like Anderson with wrestling’ and when I came on the scene it was like ‘Jon Jones but with better striking."

“He (Anderson Silva) said he didn’t know who I was … if you don’t know who the f--- I am, you’re not looking at the division properly. He’ll find out. I’ll let him know who I am.”

What's next?

Israel Adesanya has created a marketplace for himself at the UFC by making his presence known to fight fans. In terms of talent and technique, reigning UFC middleweight champion, Robert Whittaker, also seems to be aware of what Adesanya is capable of bringing to the table.

Will we see the prodigy in 'Stylebender' claim the middleweight title in what looks like a not-so-distant future? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!