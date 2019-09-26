UFC News: Israel Adesanya on Robert Whittaker Fight - "I'll pick him apart"; vows to be an active champion

R. Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 13 // 26 Sep 2019, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The UFC 243 main event (Pic courtesy: MMAFighting)

UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker has been quite respectful, but the Interim Champion Israel Adesanya has not refrained from talking smack against his upcoming opponent at UFC 243.

Israel Adesanya not worried about adversity from last fight

The Australian Champion and the Kiwi Interim Champion will be unifying the Middleweight title in the biggest fight in Australian-New Zealand history. In a media call to promote the fight, MMAJunkie asked Adesanya about the fight against Whittaker and the Nigerian-born Kiwi superstar said that he can pick Whittaker apart easily:

“He’s a guy I can pick apart easily. A challenge I haven’t faced before? I don’t think so. He just does what he does very well. There’s only a certain amount of awkwardness that he has that I haven’t seen before, but he can try to prove me wrong. From what I see, though, I’ll pick him apart quite easily.”

He emphasized that his reach will be a huge advantage in the fight. He also spoke about when he got caught by Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 236 and how it won't be a problem again:

"I think what his camp might look at the last fight and think when Kelvin was able to get close. That was just an error at our part and a good game plan on their part. But we’ve taken care of those errors. I’m going to be able to use my height and reach like I always have.”

He also stated that when he becomes champion, he will be a lot more active than Whittaker was.

Whittaker and Adesanya's clash is less than two weeks away. They face off on October 5th at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne in a highly-anticipated main event.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!