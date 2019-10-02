UFC News: Israel Adesanya on why he's a better fighter than Robert Whittaker and how he's different from Yoel Romero

Ahead of the biggest fight of his life at UFC 243, Israel Adesanya is as confident as ever. With this being his sixth fight in the UFC in just 18 months, it's clear that Adesanya is proud of how active he is in the Octagon and has no qualms about the fact that Robert Whittaker has been the exact opposite - as inactive as a champion can be.

When speaking to MMAJunkie, Adesanya revealed why he poses a completely different challenge to what Whittaker is used to and why he's a better fighter.

"I don't strike like a 43-year-old wrestler"

When speaking to MMAJunkie, Adesanya opened up about his upcoming fight and even used the opportunity to take a jab at The Soldier of God and multi-time title challenger Yoel Romero.

He first revealed why he's a better fighter.

“I’m the better fighter because you look at my last two five-round fights and you look at his last two five-round fights, obviously MMA math doesn’t work that way, but you look at the way I am in the fifth round, even in my last fight, I showed out.”

He then took the opportunity to take a shot at Whittaker and Romero:

“You look at the way he was in his last round of his last fight and how he looked against a 43-year-old wrestler. Now, I don’t strike like a 43-year-old wrestler. I don’t pick my shots like him. If I hurt you, I’m not going to try and bum-rush you and then gas out. I’ll find the shot, and I’ll put him away.”

When asked about the changes that he has made for the fight, Adesanya said it was nothing too drastic and that he is keeping the same "energy" as always while striving to become a better martial artist.

Who do you think will win the UFC 243 Middleweight title fight main event? Voice your opinions in the comments below!

