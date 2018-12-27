UFC News: Israel Adesanya Opted As Heavy Betting Favorite Against Anderson Silva Ahead Of Their UFC 234 Middleweight Clash

The passing of the torch expected, come February 10th, 2019?

What's the story?

Israel Adesanya and former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, are slated to square off at UFC 234, scheduled for February 10th, 2019, at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia.

With just under two months to fight night, 'The Last Stylebender,' has already proved to be the betting favorite by online sportsbook, 5Dimes, and has significantly surpassed 'The Spider' in the numbers game.

In case you didn't know..

Former UFC middleweight champion, Anderson Silva, last competed in the Octagon at UFC 208, against All-American Division II wrestler, Derek Brunson.

Following his controversial unanimous decision victory over Brunson, Silva tested positive for methyltestosterone metabolites and hydrochlorothiazide on a USADA test program, which subsequently led to his two-year suspension from the sport.

Israel Adesanya made his debut with the UFC at UFC 221 against fellow middleweight contender, Rob Wilkinson. Adesanya went on to compete in three more contests within the year 2018, with all of the fights ending successfully in his favor.

'Stylebender' has been especially identified and recognized by fans of the fight game, as the future of the UFC's middleweight division, and aged 29, is in his absolute physical prime.

The heart of the matter

During a recent poll conducted on the online sportsbook, 5Dimes (through BestFightOdds.com), Israel Adesanya was not-so-surprisingly bet as the favorite against his upcoming middleweight competition, Anderson Silva.

The pair is expected to face each other at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, at UFC 234, set to take center stage on February 10th, 2019.

At age 43 and notably past his prime, Silva will be coming off of a two-year hiatus from the sport and seems to have a maximum of two fights left in his kitty.

This situation explains the betting odds that are currently favoring Adesanya, who stands as a -400 majority against the +280 for Silva. Come UFC 234, Anderson Silva will need a few more tricks up his sleeve to deceive Israel Adesanya, given his prowess in the fight game, as we have seen thus far.

What's next?

The UFC will be moving to Melbourne City in Australia for the highly-anticipated middleweight clash between Israel Adesanya and Anderson Silva. UFC president, Dana White, has promised Silva of a title shot in the case where he manages to beat Adesanya, and this could probably be keeping in mind the time left with Silva in his run with the UFC.

Who do you think will dominate the proceedings of this co-main event bout set for early February, next year?

Be sure to leave your early predictions in the comments section below!

