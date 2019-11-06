UFC News: Israel Adesanya wants to wipe out the middleweight division before facing Jon Jones

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Nov 2019, 15:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Israel Adesanya

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya has been in a recent conflict with UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones over on social media.

However, a fight against Jones isn't turning into a reality anytime soon, given that Adesanya has claimed that he has got some work to do in the UFC Middleweight Division before possibly stepping into the octagon against Jon Jones.

Israel Adesanya's recent title win

Having won the interim UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 236 by defeating Kelvin Gastelum via unanimous decision, Israel Adesanya finally made history at the recently concluded UFC 243 pay-per-view when he stepped back into the octagon against Robert Whittaker.

As seen at UFC 243, Adesanya defeated Whittaker via knockout in the second round to become the undisputed UFC middleweight champion and unified the UFC Middleweight Championship in a historic title unification bout in Australia.

Adesanya wants to clear out the middleweight division

While speaking with MMA Fighting recently, Israel Adesanya stated that before a potential fight against current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones, he said that he would like to defend his title against all the middleweight fighters that are supposed to be a threat to The Last Stylebender.

“I just got my middleweight title in April, and I defended it for the first time in October. I want to defend my belt against all the middleweights that are the biggest threats supposedly before I jump up in weight. If Jon wants to fight me now, he’s got to come down to middleweight."

What's next for Adesanya?

As of now, a fight between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero is being discussed and it would be really interesting to see if the UFC actually books a fight between the pair.

As for Jon Jones, the current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion could possibly step into the octagon next against either Dominick Reyes or Corey Anderson, as both fighters have recently picked up huge wins in the Light Heavyweight Division.