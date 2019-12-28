UFC News: Jacare Souza vs Uriah Hall confirmed for UFC 249

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 28, 2019

Dec 28, 2019 IST SHARE

Jacare Souza

As per announced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship an exciting Middleweight bout has been added to the upcoming UFC 249 card, as Jacare Souza is set to make his return to the Octagon against Uriah Hall.

Jacare Souza's fights in 2019

Ronald 'Jacare' Souza was initially scheduled to face Yoel Romero at UFC Fight Night 150 in April, however, with Romero pulling out of the card due to illness, Souza faced Jack Hermansson instead in a fight that he ended up losing via split decision.

For his second fight in 2019, Souza moved up to the UFC Light Heavyweight Division and for his divisional debut, 'Jacare' faced Jan Blachowicz at UFC on ESPN+22 but ended up losing the bout via split decision.

Souza vs Hall confirmed for UFC 249

With a loss at the hands of Jan Blachowicz in the back of his mind right now, Jacare 'Ronald' Souza is set to make his an early return to the Octagon in 2020 when he steps into the cage against Uriah Hall in April for UFC 249.

Hall, who is currently on a two-fight winning streak, last competed in the UFC in September when he defeated Antonio Carlos Junior, in the aftermath to a win over Bevon Lewis at UFC 232.

When is UFC 249?

UFC 249 is scheduled to take place on the 18 April, 2020 and the main event will feature Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson as the main event.