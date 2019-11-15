UFC News: Jacare Souza wants to let his hands do the talking at Fight Night Sao Paolo

Jacare Souza

Former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo 'Jacare' Souza will be entering the Octagon for his first fight as a light heavyweight against Polish knockout artist Jan Blachowicz at the main event of UFC FIght Night in Souza's hometown of Sao Paolo.

Ahead of the bout, Souza is happy about the fact that for the first time in his life, he does not have to cut down on a large amount of weight for his fight.

“I’ve always cut too much. I’m a big guy for the middleweight division, so it has been great for me. I met (Daniel) Cormier once while I was eating, and he (told me) we’re now fighting at ‘happyweight.’ That’s exactly it – happyweight. I’m in great shape. It’s awesome.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Souza also said that he is wary of talking too much ahead of the fight like Luke Rockhold, who got knocked out of his wits with a vicious left hook by Blachowicz at UFC 239.

“That fight showed me that I have to go there and do a good job instead of talking too much. You can’t talk too much before things actually happen. (Rockhold) was talking about (Thiago) ‘Marreta’ (Santos) – ‘Marreta’ has done an excellent job at light heavyweight – and he was talking like (Santos) was nothing. He talked too much, and then that happened.”

The 39-year-old Brazilian, Souza joins a host of fellow middleweights like Rockhold, Chris Weidman and Anthony Smith in making the move up to light heavyweight, but unlike most of them who failed to achieve any success at the new weight class, Souza plans to shock the world by beating Blachowicz and embarking on a new venture at light heavyweight.