Ngannou and Rozenstruik are set to lock horns inside the Octagon on May 8

Jairzinho Rozenstruik saw 2020 as the year when he'd finally become the UFC heavyweight champion, but due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, his plans have been thrown into limbo and his chances of reaching his goal for the year are looking increasingly slim.

Rozenstruik was initially scheduled to face knockout artist Francis Ngannou in the headliner of UFC on ESPN 8, but the event got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The fight was then shifted to UFC 249, only for it to be called off again. Rozenstruik thought that he'd get past Ngannou in March and work his way to a title fight against Stipe Miocic later this year, but unfortunately, it wasn't to be.

UFC has now re-scheduled the clash between Rozenstruik and Ngannou for May 9 as reigning champion Miocic recovers from an eye injury he suffered during his rematch against Daniel Cormier. Miocic is scheduled to face DC in a trilogy fight later this year and that means Rozenstruik will have to wait till at least next year to get his title shot.

Rozenstruik has an idea to keep the division moving even in the absence of the champ. During a recent interaction with MMA Fighting, Rozenstruik pitched the idea of him and Ngannou fighting for the interim title up next with the winner moving on to face the winner of DC vs Miocic 3.

“My idea for the heavyweight division because of the situation, no disrespect to the champ [Stipe Miocic] and [Daniel] Cormier, but the decision is it’s held up. My idea was let us fight for an interim title, and I think the heavyweight division needs that. We can move on. When the champ is done, we can go again. That’s my idea.”