UFC News: James Krause vs Sergio Moraes set for UFC Sao Paulo

James Krause is set to return to the Octagon later in the year

According to an initial report from Combate, a Welterweight bout between James Krause and Sergio Moraes will collide in the upcoming UFC Sao Paulo card in Brazil.

When did James Krause make his UFC debut?

James Krause made his promotional debut at UFC 161 when he defeated Sam Stout in a back-and-forth fight after replacing an injured Isaac Vallie-Flagg in the first place. In his next fight at UFC Fight Night 31, Krause suffered a loss to Bobby Green in a very controversial fashion after the latter hit Krause in the groin area twice.

Following fights against the likes of Jamie Varner, Jorge Masvidal, Valmir Lázaro, and Ross Pearson, Krause would compete in the 25th season of The Ultimate Fighter. In 2018, Krause would join the coaches for Team Stipe in The Ultimate Fighter: Undefeated.

After his stint with TUF: Redemption, Krause would make his return to defeat Tom Gallicchio at the TUF 25 Finale.

Sergio Moraes' history in UFC

Sergio Moraes made his UFC debut at UFC 147 in a losing effort against Cezar Ferreira to determine the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil. For his first win in the UFC, Moraes would beat Renee Forte via submission at UFC 153.

In his last two fights, Moraes lost to Anthony Rocco Martin and in his last outing in the Octagon he lost to Warlley Alves via third-round knockout at UFC 237.

A welterweight bout between James Krause and Sergio Moraes is reportedly all set for Sao Paulo, Brazil, as the two 170-pound fighters are set to face each other at the Ibirapuera Gymnasium.

Krause, upon his return to the Octagon, will look to knock out another Brazilian in the form of Moraes in his home country itself.

UFC on ESPN+ 22 will be taking place on the 16th of November.