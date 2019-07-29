UFC News: Jan Blachowicz respectfully calls out Jon Jones for a title fight

Jan Blachowicz

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight sensation Jan Blachowicz recently took to his official Twitter account and called for a shot at Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn't know...

In January of 2014, Jan Blachowicz signed a contract with the UFC and started competing under their Light Heavyweight Division. In his debut fight at UFC Fight Night 53, Blachowicz defeated Ilir Lafiti via first-round TKO.

Despite losses to the likes of Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson, Blachowicz managed to get himself back on track, as he secured vital wins over the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Jared Cannonier, and also avenged his loss to Manuwa by beating him at UFC Fight Night 127.

At the recently concluded UFC 239 pay-per-view, Blachowicz marked a huge win over Light Heavyweight newcomer and former Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold via knockout in the first round.

The heart of the matter

Polish heavy hitter Jan Blachowicz took to his official Twitter account in order to respectfully call out UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones for a title fight.

In a recent tweet, Blachowicz wrote that he is not a keyboard warrior, doesn't have 1 million followers, and isn't someone who drives a sports car with a gold chain around his neck. However, Blachowicz does consider himself as one of the top guys of the Light Heavyweight Division and believes that he certainly deserves a title shot through his honest and hard work.

I'm not a Twitter keyboard warrior, don't have 1mln Insta fans, I don't drive a sports car with a gold chain around my neck...but I AM one of the TOP guys in my div. and thru my honest & hard work I'VE EARNED a TS. I guarantee you a show worthy of #UFC #JonnyBones - Here and NOW! — Jan Blachowicz (@JanBlachowicz) July 28, 2019

What's next?

Jan Blachowicz is currently ranked #5 in the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings and could very well be the next man in line for a shot at the Light Heavyweight Championship after UFC President Dana White said "no" to a title shot for Corey Anderson.

Jones, on the other hand, is coming off a huge title defense over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. The latter also ended Blachowicz's four-fight winning streak in the UFC before eventually losing to Jones.