×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Jan Blachowicz respectfully calls out Jon Jones for a title fight

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
21   //    29 Jul 2019, 23:04 IST

Jan Blachowicz
Jan Blachowicz

What's the story?

UFC Light Heavyweight sensation Jan Blachowicz recently took to his official Twitter account and called for a shot at Jon Jones' Light Heavyweight Championship.

In case you didn't know...

In January of 2014, Jan Blachowicz signed a contract with the UFC and started competing under their Light Heavyweight Division. In his debut fight at UFC Fight Night 53, Blachowicz defeated Ilir Lafiti via first-round TKO.

Despite losses to the likes of Jimi Manuwa and Corey Anderson, Blachowicz managed to get himself back on track, as he secured vital wins over the likes of Ovince Saint Preux, Jared Cannonier, and also avenged his loss to Manuwa by beating him at UFC Fight Night 127.

At the recently concluded UFC 239 pay-per-view, Blachowicz marked a huge win over Light Heavyweight newcomer and former Middleweight Champion, Luke Rockhold via knockout in the first round.

The heart of the matter

Polish heavy hitter Jan Blachowicz took to his official Twitter account in order to respectfully call out UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones for a title fight.

In a recent tweet, Blachowicz wrote that he is not a keyboard warrior, doesn't have 1 million followers, and isn't someone who drives a sports car with a gold chain around his neck. However, Blachowicz does consider himself as one of the top guys of the Light Heavyweight Division and believes that he certainly deserves a title shot through his honest and hard work.

What's next?

Jan Blachowicz is currently ranked #5 in the UFC Light Heavyweight rankings and could very well be the next man in line for a shot at the Light Heavyweight Championship after UFC President Dana White said "no" to a title shot for Corey Anderson.

Jones, on the other hand, is coming off a huge title defense over Thiago Santos at UFC 239. The latter also ended Blachowicz's four-fight winning streak in the UFC before eventually losing to Jones.

Tags:
UFC Jon Jones Jan Blachowicz UFC Light Heavyweight
Advertisement
UFC News: Corey Anderson isn't next in line for a shot at the Light Heavyweight Title, says Dana White
RELATED STORY
UFC 239 Results: Undefeated fighter destroyed in 5 seconds with a flying knee, Holly Holm gets finished, Jon Jones survives
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Dana White speaks out on Jon Jones' alleged assault charge
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones allegedly charged with battery for strip club incident
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Luke Rockhold - a solution to Jon Jones?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones denies claims he has been charged for assaulting waitress
RELATED STORY
UFC 214: What happened when Jon Jones clashed with Daniel Cormier for a second time?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Alexander Gustaffson makes a bold statement ahead of Jon Jones rematch
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: 'I will be Champion' - Thiago Santos talks about facing Jon Jones, controversies surrounding Jones (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
UFC 239: Jon Jones talks about Thiago Santos, Daniel Cormier, and Johnny Walker being a threat (Exclusive)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us