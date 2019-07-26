UFC News: Jared Cannonier vs Jack Hermansson to headline UFC Copenhagen

UFC 237: Cannonier v Silva

What’s the story?

UFC will be making one of its regular stops in European territory on September 28th of this year, as they touch down in Copenhagen for UFC on ESPN+ 18.

Up until today, the card was without a headline bout, however, it is now confirmed that Middleweight contenders Jared Cannonier (12-4) and Jack Hermansson (20-4) will scrap it out over five rounds to close out the show.

In case you didn’t know…

Hermansson and Cannonier are both sitting among the top 10 middleweights in the UFC, with Hermansson ranked #4 while Cannonier sits at #9.

Hermansson managed to crack the top 5 by upsetting the odds to claim a victory over Ronaldo Souza in April. A win in Copenhagen could realistically catapult the Swedish fighter into title middleweight title contention.

Cannonier, on the other hand, has had a slightly more testing time in the UFC, where his record sits at 5-4. However, he seems to have found a home at middleweight where he is on a two-fight win streak, having moved all the way down from heavyweight where he started his career.

The heart of the matter

MMA fans in Europe are rarely let down by the UFC’s frequent trips to the continent, this already looks set to be another barn-burner of a main event for the fans to enjoy.

Both fighters have climbed the rankings with their recent performances, both Hermansson and Cannonier will surely have aspirations of joining the division’s top table, which is currently occupied by Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya, who will fight it out in Melbourne, Australia later in the year.

What’s next?

UFC on ESPN+ 18 will take place on September 28th with an already-stacked card that also consists of Gunnar Nelson, Thiago Alves and Ovince St Preux with more fight to be announced on what promises to be another night of must-see action from the UFC.