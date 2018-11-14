UFC News: Jimmie Rivera blasts Cody Garbrandt for backing out of a fight with him

Jimmie Rivera (R) lands a straight right hand against Thomas Almeida (L)

What's the story?

In a series of tweets, UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie "El Terror" Rivera (22-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) slammed former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and announced that a fight with Raphael Assuncao is all but finalized.

Unfortunately, I’ve been notified @Cody_Nolove has decide to bitch out and play the hurt card. Right now he is conveniently unavailable to fight until after @DominickCruz next fight. Due to these circumstances, #trashtalktuesday will be on hold while I keep the division moving... — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 13, 2018

While @Cody_Nolove is pouting, my team has spoken with @RaphaAssuncao manager and the @ufc . We both agreed to fight and are waiting on the paperwork to sign to put on a show for the fans. https://t.co/gYPhgJ5KMS — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 13, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Jimmie Rivera debuted in the UFC in 2016. In the UFC, he put together a five-fight winning streak, most notably defeating UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. That five-fight winning streak in the UFC pushed his overall winning streak to twenty-straight victories.

Rivera's winning streak was ended in June of 2018 when he suffered a lightning-quick first-round knockout loss to surging contender, Marlon Moraes.

"El Terror" rebounded with a September win over a perennial contender, John Dodson, and has since been making his case on social media for a shot at Cody Garbrandt.

The heart of the matter

Per Rivera's tweets, it appears like a fight with Garbrandt was in some way, shape, or form a possibility, and Garbrandt cited an injury.

It is unclear what Garbrandt's injury is at this time, but has dealt with back issues in the past and was medically suspended following UFC 227 (in August) due to the possibility of a fractured right hand.

In the second tweet pictured above, Rivera seems to indicate that a fight with a fellow top contender, Raphael Assuncao, is all but official.

Assuncao was rumored to be in title contention, with two fights (1-1) against the current champion, T.J. Dillashaw, and a win over the aforementioned Moraes.

Instead, it appears as if he will face Rivera at an undetermined event upon the completion of paperwork and respective contracts.

What's next?

Hopefully, a fight between Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Both fighters are largely underappreciated in the UFC, and both are right in the thick of things at the top of the bantamweight division.

Likewise, both fighters are extremely well-rounded and have compiled sizable winning streaks in their respective careers.

In many ways, this fight - assuming it is made - could be seen as a future title eliminator while Dillashaw moves to flyweight to challenge Henry Cejudo.