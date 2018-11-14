×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

UFC News: Jimmie Rivera blasts Cody Garbrandt for backing out of a fight with him

Michael Fiedel
CONTRIBUTOR
News
10   //    14 Nov 2018, 01:59 IST

Jimmie Rivera (R) lands a straight right hand against Thomas Almeida (L)
Jimmie Rivera (R) lands a straight right hand against Thomas Almeida (L)

What's the story?

In a series of tweets, UFC bantamweight contender Jimmie "El Terror" Rivera (22-2 MMA, 6-1 UFC) slammed former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and announced that a fight with Raphael Assuncao is all but finalized.

In case you didn't know...

Jimmie Rivera debuted in the UFC in 2016. In the UFC, he put together a five-fight winning streak, most notably defeating UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. That five-fight winning streak in the UFC pushed his overall winning streak to twenty-straight victories.

Rivera's winning streak was ended in June of 2018 when he suffered a lightning-quick first-round knockout loss to surging contender, Marlon Moraes.

"El Terror" rebounded with a September win over a perennial contender, John Dodson, and has since been making his case on social media for a shot at Cody Garbrandt.

The heart of the matter

Per Rivera's tweets, it appears like a fight with Garbrandt was in some way, shape, or form a possibility, and Garbrandt cited an injury.

It is unclear what Garbrandt's injury is at this time, but has dealt with back issues in the past and was medically suspended following UFC 227 (in August) due to the possibility of a fractured right hand.

In the second tweet pictured above, Rivera seems to indicate that a fight with a fellow top contender, Raphael Assuncao, is all but official.

Assuncao was rumored to be in title contention, with two fights (1-1) against the current champion, T.J. Dillashaw, and a win over the aforementioned Moraes.

Instead, it appears as if he will face Rivera at an undetermined event upon the completion of paperwork and respective contracts.

What's next?

Hopefully, a fight between Jimmie Rivera and Raphael Assuncao. Both fighters are largely underappreciated in the UFC, and both are right in the thick of things at the top of the bantamweight division.

Likewise, both fighters are extremely well-rounded and have compiled sizable winning streaks in their respective careers.

In many ways, this fight - assuming it is made - could be seen as a future title eliminator while Dillashaw moves to flyweight to challenge Henry Cejudo.

Topics you might be interested in:
Cody Garbrandt Jimmie Rivera UFC News Bantamweight
Michael Fiedel
CONTRIBUTOR
Michael Fiedel is a freelance MMA journalist. He is particularly interested in Brazilian jiu jitsu, and he lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA.
UFC/Pro Boxing News: Former UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Cody Garbrandt reportedly sidelined for six...
RELATED STORY
5 Things you didn't know about UFC Bantamweight Champion...
RELATED STORY
You won't beat me again: Cody Garbrandt sounds warning to...
RELATED STORY
UFC 227: SK's Take on betting odds for Dillashaw vs...
RELATED STORY
UFC/ONE Championship News: Henry Cejudo may move to ONE...
RELATED STORY
5 Things that happened at UFC 227: Dillashaw vs Garbrandt 2
RELATED STORY
UFC News: TJ Dillashaw talks about a potential fight...
RELATED STORY
UFC 228: Latest last minute UFC 228 odds
RELATED STORY
UFC News: TJ Dillashaw invites Professional Boxer to a...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us