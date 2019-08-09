UFC News: Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Michelle Waterson to headline UFC on ESPN+19

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is set to make her Strawweight return

What's the story?

As announced on UFC's official social media platforms, another exciting fight has been confirmed by the promotion as top Strawweight contenders Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson are set for a five-round main event fight in Tampa, Florida.

In case you didn't know...

In 2015, Joanna Jedrzejczyk became the inaugural UFC Strawweight Champion and penned her name into the UFC history books, as she became the inaugural UFC title-holder from Poland and first female European UFC champion.

Jedrzejczyk almost held the UFC Strawweight Championship for two years before eventually dropping the title to Rose Namajunas at UFC 217. Post the title loss, Jedrzejczyk received a title rematch at UFC 223 but lost the fight via split decision to Namajunas.

At UFC 231, Jedrzejczyk challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the vacant UFC Women's Flyweight Championship but failed to win the title. As for Michelle Waterson, the Karate Hottie is currently on the back of a two-fight winning streak in the UFC, having beaten Felice Herrig and Karolina Kowalkiewicz in her last two Octagon outings.

The heart of the matter

UFC officials have announced the main event for UFC on ESPN+19, as top Strawweight fighters Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Michelle Waterson are set for an explosive main event in Tampa, Florida instead of San Francisco.

This will be Jedrzejczyk's return to Strawweight after she unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's Flyweight Championship in December of 2018. Jedrzejczyk, who also trains at the American Top Team in Florida, will be closer to her adopted home in October.

What's next?

UFC on ESPN+19 will be taking place on October 12, 2019, at the Amalie Arena in Florida, as Jedrzejczyk will headline the card against Waterson.

Previously, the UFC also confirmed two fights for the card including the return of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu star Mackenzie Dern against Amanda Ribas while Flyweights fighters Deiveison Figueiredo will face Tim Elliott in Tampa, as well.