UFC News - Joanna Jedrzejczyk willing to face Zhang Weili in a "big money" rematch

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is up for a rematch against Zhang Weili for the right amount.

Jedrzejczyk and Weili initially faced-off in the co-main event of UFC 248.

At UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang put together one of the finest fights in UFC history when the latter retained her UFC Strawweight Championship over the former champion in the co-main event of the pay-per-view.

While there haven't been any talks of a particular rematch, MMA fans surely wouldn't mind the two ladies going at it once again inside the Octagon. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Jedrzejczyk herself claimed that she wouldn't mind a big-money rematch against the reigning UFC Strawweight Champion.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk wants a big-money rematch against Weili Zhang

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is arguably one of the finest fighters to have ever stepped foot into the Octagon and continues to be a pioneer for the women in the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

Currently on the back of yet another grueling war in the Octagon against Weili Zhang, Jedrzejczyk feels that a rematch between the Strawweight pairing could take place in the future.

However, Jedrzejczyk wants to get compensated fairly well for a potential rematch against Zhang, as she labeled the idea of a potential rematch as "big-money". The former UFC Strawweight Champion added that the UFC would also fairly benefit a lot with a potential rematch between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang.

“Big money – that’s it. That’s what I want. I don’t need to make more money, but it’s a money fight, and I want a piece of this cake. This fight is a big fight. We were not the main event, (but) we put on a hell of a fight. People love watching … only big things, only big things. The UFC – we need big fights, and my fight with Weili Zhang is going to be big. So they need this big-money fight,” she added. “We’ll see. I don’t know.”

Will we witness a rematch between Jedrzejczyk and Zhang?

The UFC is currently on a temporary shutdown due to the global COVID-19 outbreak. However, we can certainly expect the strawweight pairing to possibly collide in a rematch after putting together one of the finest fights in UFC history at UFC's last pay-per-view.