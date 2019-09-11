UFC News: Joanne Calderwood gets a six-month medical suspension due to nose injury; Dustin Poirier also handed suspension

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 9 // 11 Sep 2019, 11:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Joanna Calderwood

Joanne Calderwood made the headlines recently with her dominating victory over Andrea Lee at UFC 242. But her good times did not last very long as she was handed out a medical suspension for up to six months because of a nasal injury she sustained during the fight.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Status of the UFC 242 medical suspensions

In one of the most important fights of her professional career, the 3rd ranked Calderwood defeated the 7th ranked Lee in the featured Strawweight preliminary fight at UFC 242. At the end of the three rounds, the split decision was in favor of Calderwood, leading to her first win since January this year.

She bounced off well after her loss against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 238 in June via Unanimous Decision. But following her victory, it was announced that she will have to miss out on around six months’ action in the Octagon due to a nasal issue caused during the fight. However, she might resume her training before her suspension period is over if she gets a clearance from a doctor.

The same applies for the rest of the fighters as well, who received similar medical suspensions. Along with Calderwood, three other fighters received a 180-day suspension – Shamil Abdurakhimov for nasal fracture, Ottman Azaitar for left hand injury and Don Madge for his right hand.

The fighters of the main event, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, got away more or less unscathed.

However, Poirier is still set to sit out for a month for left brow and eye lacerations, while the Lightweight Champion, Khabib got benched for only a week for mandatory rest. Among other confirmed injuries, there are Takashi Sato rested for 45 days for right brow laceration, Omari Akhmedov suspended for a month due to right infra-orbital injury and Liana Jojua and Teemu Packalen on 60-days break for TKO.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!