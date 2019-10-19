UFC News: Joe Lauzon beats Jonathan Pearce in brutal fashion

Joe Lauzon

A night of brutal finishes in Boston, Massachusetts continued in the third fight of the main card, as veteran Joe Lauzon brutally finished off Jonathan Pearce via TKO in a Lightweight bout within the first round of the fight.

Joe Lauzon's return to the UFC

At tonight's UFC event in Boston, 35-year-old Joe Lauzon made his return to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 223 which took place on 23rd April, 2018. In his last fight, Lauzon lost to Chris Gruetzemacher after his corner stopped the fight in the second round.

Prior to his return against Jonathan Pearce tonight after a hiatus of 18 months, Lauzon had lost his last three fights in the Octagon, including defeats to the likes of Clay Guida and Stevie Ray in 2017. Lauzon's last win in the Octagon came at UFC Fight Night 103 when he defeated Marcin Held in a controversial split decision win.

UFC on ESPN: Joe Lauzon defeats Jonathan Pearce

The fight started off with Joe Lauzon looking sharp and focused from the get-go. Lauzon landed a few early shots, including a combination and a kick to the midsection, as well. Lauzon finally started pressing Pearce against the cage and eventually got him down to the mat, and it didn't take the veteran too long to brutalize his opponent.

As Lauzon trapped Pearce's arm, the former landed some vicious shots as Pearce was busted open within seconds. With referee Herd Dean taking a closer look at the fight, Lauzon kept dominating on the ground and eventually finished Pearce via first-round TKO. The Boston crowd were treated to a spectacle as Lauzon earned himself an impressive win.

What's next for Joe Lauzon?

Following the win, in his post-fight Octagon interview, Joe Lauzon stated that he wasn't sure about his future in the Octagon and did not know what was in store for him. The fan-favorite Lightweight fighter could possibly compete a few more times in the cage, but it remains to be seen what's next for him.