UFC News: Joe Rogan says rivalry with Jon Jones is beneficial for Israel Adesanya

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 07 Dec 2019, 02:07 IST SHARE

Israel Adesanya

Joe Rogan believes that the feud against Jon Jones will benefit UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya has been taking digs at Jones frequently and has also challenged the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion, saying that he wants to beta Jones to prove to the world that he is one of the greatest of all time in the fight game.

Rogan believes that Adesanya is the next break-out star of the UFC and the feud with Jones will only help him garner more popularity. (h/t MMA news)

“He’s special man. I think he’s gonna be the next big superstar, I really do. He’s got everything going for him. Spectacular talent, great personality. He’s fun, he fights with as much skill as we’ve ever seen a striker. He’s Anderson Silva 2.0, he really is man. His striking’s out of this world man. Ultimately I think it’s good for everybody. I think that little feud between Izzy and Jon Jones, first of all it elevates Izzy."

Adesanya rose to the top of the middleweight division after starching former champion Robert Whittaker in a title unification bout at the main-event of UFC 243 to capture the middleweight title.