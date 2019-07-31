UFC News: John Makdessi forced to withdraw from upcoming Cormier vs Miocic undercard fight
At UFC 241, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are set to face each other over a year after they first faced each other in the Octagon. However, it appears that the UFC will be having to find a new opponent for one fighter on the card, as Devonte Smith has withdrawn from UFC 241.
UFC 241 is looking like a stacked card, with the headliner featuring Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The card also features the returning Nate Diaz who will face Anthony Pettis and the long-delayed fight of Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The current lineup for the night is below:
- UFC Heavyweight Championship Fight: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic
- Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis
- Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero
- Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen
- Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch
- Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney
- Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose
- Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff
- Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel
- Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang
- Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo
- Poliana Botelho vs. Maryna Moroz
- Devonte Smith vs. opponent TBA
John Makdessi is withdrawing from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It is not known when he will return to the Octagon.
Devonte Smith has made his way to the UFC after a KO victory last August at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. He has also had two first-round victories in the UFC since then, defeating Dong Hyun Ma and Julian Erosa.
UFC 241 is set to take place at the Honda Center on the 17th of August, so the UFC does not have much time before they would need to select an opponent for Devonte Smith.