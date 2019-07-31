UFC News: John Makdessi forced to withdraw from upcoming Cormier vs Miocic undercard fight

SHARE

Devonte Smith

What's the story?

At UFC 241, Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic are set to face each other over a year after they first faced each other in the Octagon. However, it appears that the UFC will be having to find a new opponent for one fighter on the card, as Devonte Smith has withdrawn from UFC 241.

In case you didn't know...

UFC 241 is looking like a stacked card, with the headliner featuring Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic. The card also features the returning Nate Diaz who will face Anthony Pettis and the long-delayed fight of Yoel Romero and Paulo Costa. The current lineup for the night is below:

UFC Heavyweight Championship Fight: Daniel Cormier vs. Stipe Miocic

Nate Diaz vs. Anthony Pettis

Paulo Costa vs. Yoel Romero

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cory Sandhagen

Derek Brunson vs. Ian Heinisch

Manny Bermudez vs. Casey Kenney

Christos Giagos vs. Drakkar Klose

Gabriel Benitez vs. Sodiq Yusuff

Hannah Cifers vs. Jodie Esquibel

Brandon Davis vs. Kyung Ho Kang

Shana Dobson vs. Sabina Mazo

Poliana Botelho vs. Maryna Moroz

Devonte Smith vs. opponent TBA

The heart of the matter

John Makdessi is withdrawing from the fight due to an undisclosed injury. It is not known when he will return to the Octagon.

Devonte Smith has made his way to the UFC after a KO victory last August at Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. He has also had two first-round victories in the UFC since then, defeating Dong Hyun Ma and Julian Erosa.

What's next?

UFC 241 is set to take place at the Honda Center on the 17th of August, so the UFC does not have much time before they would need to select an opponent for Devonte Smith.