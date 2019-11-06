UFC News: Johnny Walker opens up on his loss against Corey Anderson, reveals his next plan

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Nov 2019, 03:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Anderson knocked out Walker at UFC 244

Following his devastating loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244, Light Heavyweight upstart Johnny Walker spoke with MMA Fighting recently and opened up on his defeat against 'Overtime' at the Madison Square Garden.

UFC 244: Johnny Walker vs Corey Anderson

Heading into his highly awaited fight against Corey Anderson, the ever-exciting Johnny Walker had finished off the likes of Khalil Rountree, Justin Ledet, and in his last Octagon outing, Walker had beaten Misha Cirkunov.

Within his three fights in the UFC so far, Walker has competed for a combined 2:48 in the UFC, however, after suffering a crushing defeat to Anderson at UFC 244, Walker has now revealed where it all went wrong for him when he made his Octagon return at the MSG.

Walker blames himself for wrong strategy after loss

While speaking with MMA Fighting in a recent interview, Johnny Walker claimed that he has no one but himself to blame for his crushing knockout loss to Corey Anderson at UFC 244, as the former believes that he hesitated too much and should've been aggressive, which seems like Walker's natural fighting style.

Further, Walker admitted that he implied the wrong strategy and should've gone for the knockout right away like he always does in his fights. However, Walker ended up changing his game and everything went downhill for him in the fight.

“I know it was my mistake. I hesitated too much. I should have been more aggressive, but I didn’t. I had too many people talking about his takedowns, so I waited for him to shoot, and I didn’t let my game go. It was the wrong strategy. I should have listened to myself. I listened to everyone else but me. That was my mistake. I regret that. I should have gone for the knockout right away like I always do, but I ended up changing my game and everything went wrong. But it’s alright – I’m ready for the next one.”

What's next for Johnny Walker?

Johnny Walker will definitely return to the Octagon stronger than ever and has revealed his next plans in the UFC, as well. As per Walker, he will be a guest fighter at the Mauricio Rua vs Paul Craig fight and will look to face the winner of that bout.