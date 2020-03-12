UFC News: Johnny Walker remains confident of a "very different" outcome in Corey Anderson rematch

Johnny Walker (right) following his loss to Corey Anderson

UFC Light Heavyweight sensation Johnny Walker has definitely been one of the talking points of the 205 division in the UFC and since his devastating loss to Corey Anderson in his last Octagon outing, the Brazilian sensation has been determined to get back to winning ways.

While speaking to MMA Junkie ahead of his upcoming fight against Nikita Krylov in Brazil, Walker opened up on his loss to Anderson and stated that he remains confident that the rematch between the pair will be "very different".

Johnny Walker confident about Corey Anderson rematch

During his recent conversation with MMA Junkie, Johnny Walker stated that the Corey Anderson fight was a big learning experience for him and claimed that his mistake was to bring personal problems into the Octagon.

Walker further went on to praise Anderson by labeling him as a "great fighter" and also expects a rematch against 'Overtime' at some point down the road. Walker told MMA Junkie,

“That fight was a big learning experience for me. My mistake was bringing personal problems into the Octagon. It’s something I’ll never do again. I don’t want to take anything away from Corey Anderson, of course. He’s a great fighter. I’m confident I could have had a much better performance. I know I’ll keep climbing the rankings, so I expect we’ll run into each other again. Things will be very different.”

What's next for Johnny Walker?

Johnny Walker will be returning to Octagon against this weekend when he steps into the Octagon against Nikita Krylov at UFC Brasilia.