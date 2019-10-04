UFC News: Jon Jones accused of denying former coach's payment; champ to opt for legal recourse

Frank Lester said he was 'screwed over' by Jon Jones

Former UFC fighter and Jackson Wink MMA coach Frank Lester has accused Jon ‘Bones’ Jones and Jackson Wink leader Mike Winkeljohn of doing him 'dirtier than he has ever seen in the fight game.'

Lester claimed that the UFC light heavyweight champion Jones backed out on a handshake deal with Lester for coaching services prior to UFC 239.

During happier times

Lester has worked with Jones for many fight camps and they shared a great camaraderie between themselves. When Jones was hauled by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for the use of PEDs and had his UFC 214 victory over Daniel Cormier overturned, his former coach Lester stood by Jones and denied that Jones had intentionally used steroids before his fight with DC.

The fallout

However, their relationship has apparently soured and the same was confirmed on Tuesday as Lester bashed Jones in an Instagram post, stating that the light heavyweight champ still owes him $13,000 as coaching fees for the training camp before the title defense against Thiago Santos. (h/t MMA Junkie)

“I have no regrets, I did my job and everybody who has followed my journey knows I did my job, Jon Jones & Mike Winkeljohn just did me dirtier that I have ever even seen in this fight game but good always prevails over evil.”

Lester quit Jackson Wink MMA following the fallout with Jones and announced the opening of his own training facility named TANK Mixed Martial Arts. He further mentioned that Jones and Winkeljohn will have to answer for their misdeeds.

“Karma is real, and Jon, it’s on site with me & you & you know that. You stole from my family. You got me fired from my job for no reason and for that I am grateful because I will never work for a crook like Mike Winkelloser again."

Lester claimed that he is a better coach than Mike has ever been.

“I’m 10X the coach you’ve ever been. You just bought out Greg’s name and unfortunately JACKSONS was out in the control of a dirtbag. But **** you all very much!”

Lester even threatened to inflict physical harm on Jon Jones, asking him to “keep that security close.”

Given below is the Instagram post shared by Lester.

Jones addresses the allegations

Jones denied Lester’s claims in a comment that he later deleted, and accused Lester of being ousted from the team on fight week because of drug issues. He has also threatened to take legal action against Lester. His comment read as follows:

“Frank I gave you the opportunity of a lifetime. Everyone on the team knows that I would not agree to give you $20,000 for only your second training camp on my team. And if I did, I would totally paid you that amount, not once and 10 years have I ever gotten a complaint about not paying my staff members. If anything I’m always complemented for being peoples’ highest paying client by a long-shot. I won’t even get in to the fact that you were fired from the team on fight week because of your drug issues.

Anyways, I’m not going to argue with you over the Internet. I would be more than happy to take this to a judge. Its the physical threatening that I have a problem with. I have no interest in carrying a concealed pistol or preparing for any type of street fight with you. Tomorrow I will be calling APD and brining our confrontation to their awareness. Honestly I wish I would never get to know you, but I truly do wish you nothing but the best. Please just leave me alone bro or see me in court.”

Following this incident, Abe Kawa, who happens to be Jones’ manager, took to social media to defend his client. In a recent tweet, he said that he has been with Jones for a long time and he can vouch for the fact that Jones has never short changed a member of his team.

