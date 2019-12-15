UFC News: Jon Jones addresses his recent social media issues with Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones

Current UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya and reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones have been going at it against each other on social media and this past Friday, at the UFC 247 Press Conference, Jones claimed that he's been enjoying the back-and-forth between him and 'The Last Stylebender'.

Jon Jones sends a message to Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been going at it against each other on social media recently. Jones, who is all set to step back into the Octagon in early 2020, addressed those issues at the recent UFC 247 Press Conference by claiming that its all fun and games for him.

Jones further said that Adesanya is certainly not his head and appreciated the energy Israel brings to the sport of mixed martial arts. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“As far as being in my head with the internet stuff, it’s just fun. It’s a lot of fun, the fans enjoy it when we chirp back and forth, and I like to keep people excited. He’s not in my head, he’s not in my head at all. I like the energy he brings to the sport and I like being a part of it.”

When is UFC 247?

Jon Jones will be returning to the Octagon on the 8th of February and will be defending the UFC Light Heavyweight Title against Dominick Reyes upon his return to the cage.

