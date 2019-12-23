UFC News: Jon Jones announces he will move to heavyweight post title defense against Dominick Reyes

UFC 214: Weigh-ins

The much-awaited move is finally happening. UFC's longest-reigning light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones has confirmed that post his upcoming title defense against #4 ranked light heavyweight Dominick Reyes at UFC 247, he will be shifting his sights to the heavyweight division in the quest to become a two-weight world champion. (h/t MMA Fighting)

A few months ago, Jones teased an announcement and while most of us thought it came in the form of his fight against Reyes, the champ has now confirmed that he wants to capture the heavyweight title from current champion, Stipe Miocic.

Speaking at a pre-fight press conference, Jones said that although he tried to get a fight with Miocic sealed earlier, the promotion had something else planned already.

“I was trying to get a Stipe Miocic fight. I thought that maybe it would happen but instead we have Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier 3. But at the moment I was so ready to go to heavyweight and stick my hands in with some of those big fellas.”

Per Jones, the thought of moving up a weight-class first popped in his head after his win against Thiago Santos earlier this year.

“After this Thiago Santos fight, I was at a place where I wanted to start entertaining the heavyweight division. I’ve been going with Andrei Arlovski and [Alistair] Overeem and all these big guys my whole career and I’ve always done well. At 240 [pounds] I move just as well as a I do at light heavyweight. My versatility, I realize, is not things most heavyweights would do, spinning things, flying knees, things like that. I feel really good."

'Bones' even has a timeline in mind for making his debut at heavyweight and according to the champ, it's not too far away.

“The time is going to be really close. I wouldn’t be surprised if it happened in 2020. I was 240 not that long ago. Right now, I’m living with my nutritionist and I’ve built a home gym in my garage and I feel really, really good right now. I’m 230 with a six pack. I feel as if I’ve cleared the division and I’m waiting around and I’m taking on new challenges. I’m not sitting on the title. I’m not hiding from anybody.”