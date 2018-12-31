UFC News: Jon Jones apologizes to journalist for criticizing her prior to UFC 232

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 44 // 31 Dec 2018, 12:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones

What's the story?

After capturing the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 232 in Los Angeles this past weekend, Jon Jones discussed several notable topics during the Post Fight Press Conference.

One other thing that Jones addressed was him going off on journalist Izabelle Kostic prior to his win over Gustafsson at UFC 232.

In case you didn't know...

In the Pre Fight UFC 232 Press Conference, Jon Jones blasted and went off on reporter Izabelle Kostic from the Swedish MMA website Kimura.se, who criticized Jones of being the centre of yet another drug test controversy prior to a big title fight.

Not only did Jones criticized Kostic for asking questions related to his drug issues but also showed her a thumbs down and somewhat disrespected her in front of a notable crowd.

The heart of the matter

Following his Light Heavyweight Championship win at UFC 232, Jon Jones addressed the media afterwards and apologised to Izabelle Kostic for being disrespectful to her. Jones stated that the reason why he did so was due to the fact that he was not in the mood to lose, not even a verbal argument and rather felt he was being attacked by Kostic. (H/T: MMAjunkie)

"Sister here with the camera, I was extremely disrespectful to you and I’m sincerely sorry. I was ready to fight and I felt maybe a little of an attack, and I was not in the mood to lose. I was just not in the mood to lose, not even a verbal argument. I’m so sorry for disrespecting you.”

What's next?

Jon Jones' win over Alexander Gustafsson was nothing short of historic and it remains to be seen what his next plans are and how Jones plans on defending his UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

The third fight against Daniel Cormier is certainly being considered and Jones also claimed that the trilogy with Gustafsson needs to be completed as well.

Advertisement