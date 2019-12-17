UFC News: Jon Jones calls his rival a 'one-trick pony'

Jon Jones

Jon Jones does not think much of his UFC 247 opponent Dominick Reyes, and he made it quite clear at the event's news conference on Friday.

Despite Reyes' undefeated career streak, the Light Heavyweight Champion is not impressed by his style. MMA Junkie reported on what Jones had to say about his latest rival whom he goes up against on February 8 in Houston.

Jon Jones: You're a one-trick pony

Not many people would go ahead and downplay Reyes' potential, especially with a fight against him due in nearly a month and a half. But Jon Jones cares for none of that. According to him, Reyes is just a small part in the bigger scheme of things - a pawn.

"You’re a pawn in this game. I’ve been saying it a long time. Like (Daniel Cormier), like all of them, you’re a pawn in this game. You’re just a piece in the puzzle. I’m trying to be great, bro, and you’re just a part of it. You’re just a small part of it."

Both the fighters are coming off wins from their previous outings. While Jones defended his Light Heavyweight title for the third time against Thiago Santos in a split decision win, Reyes clinched an impressive first-round knockout win over former Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman.

But Jones does not find this achievement to be of much significance. Moreover, he considers Reyes' fighting style one-dimensional and therefore, he can come up with a legion of attacks to defeat him inside the Octagon.

"You’re the one? You knocked out Chris Weidman. He’s been knocked out so many times. Good job... The only way you can possibly win this fight is to catch me with a left. We all know that. I could submit you, I could out-wrestle you, I can kickbox you to death. I’m going to get you. I’m going to get you, Dominick. You know it. You’re a one-trick pony. We saw your highlight reel. It was straight left, straight left, straight left."

Jones said that their rivalry started out when Reyes challenged him after the win without "showing a degree of respect", and he promises his fans that he is going to get him. However, he is not taking the situation lightly, as Reyes has everything to win and he, probably, has everything to lose.

"I’m taking him extremely seriously. I watch his fights every single day. Because he’s unknown, people would expect someone in my position to take him lightly, and that’s where guys in my position would fall."