UFC News: Jon Jones comments on Stipe Miocic's win over Daniel Cormier at UFC 241

The statistics prove that Jones is right with his claim.

UFC 241 just concluded and it managed to outdo all the hype. The main event saw Daniel Cormier defend the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Stipe Miocic.

The second meeting between the two world-class heavyweights was a stark contrast of their first outing as Miocic knocked Cormier out in the fourth round to become the new Heavyweight Champion.

Cormier took the loss like a true champion and put over Miocic in his post-fight interview. DC's biggest rival, Jon Jones also had words of appreciation for the new champion. Bones took to Twitter and called Miocic the greatest heavyweight of all time.

Stipe is hands down the greatest heavyweight of all time. I have nothing else to say — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) August 18, 2019

Jones may be right here. Miocic did make a strong case for himself as the GOAT amongst the heavyweights at UFC 241.

Stipe convincingly lost the first round when he got slammed to the mat by Cormier. On the ground, DC was all over Miocic and it seemed like we might see a repeat of the outcome of their first fight.

However, Miocic got his act together from the second round onwards and began using his reach to keep DC at bay. Miocic even landed a takedown and was much cleaner in his striking as the fight progressed.

Cormier showed no respect for Miocic's power and engaged in offensive exchanges with his guard down. Miocic changed his strategy in the fourth round and began attacking Cormier's body.

He peppered DC's body with left hooks and wore the champion down before attempting to land a finishing combination. A few straight rights and lefts rocked Cormier, who fell back-first into the cage. Miocic stepped in and unloaded big shots until the referee stepped in.

Miocic is now a 2-time UFC Heavyweight Champion who has been involved in six title fights, winning five of them. He is the most prolific heavyweight champion in UFC history, with 3 successful title defences to his name. He has victories over Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum, Junior Dos Santos, Roy Nelson, Francis Ngannou, Andrei Arlovski, Mark Hunt and now, Daniel Cormier.

As rightfully underlined first by Joe Rogan during his post-UFC 241 analysis and then by Jon Jones on Twitter, Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time.