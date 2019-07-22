UFC News: Jon Jones denies claims he has been charged for assaulting waitress

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

What’s the story?

UFC Light-Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones, has spoken out against claims that he has been charged with assaulting a waitress at a strip club after the story hit mainstream news this morning.

The report suggested Jones had been acting inappropriately with the staff at the club and eventually put the waitress in a chokehold.

In case you didn’t know...

Jones is infamous for his antics outside of the cage, having previously been banned multiple times for failed drug tests as well as admitting to a hit-and-run incident back in 2015.

However, since his most recent suspension ended, Jones has been working hard to rebuild his reputation as the most dangerous fighter in the UFC having successfully defended his title twice in 2019 already, with his most recent defence coming via decision against Thiago Santos at UFC 239.

The heart of the matter...

As reports began to circulate around the media regarding the incident involving Jones, the Champ took to Twitter, suggesting there is more to this story than meets the eye.

I’m definitely not in any trouble my friend, don’t be so quick to believe everything you read on the Internet. 🤙🏾 https://t.co/d3GPuRDfpb — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) July 22, 2019

As well as this, Jones’ spokesman, James Hallinan, released a statement dismissing the allegations.

‘Today, the media told Mr Jones about a false accusation launched against him and that paperwork had been sent to an incorrect address. However, after receiving the documents from the press, Mr Jones immediately went to pay the small fee, and he, and multiple witnesses, stand ready to factually refute the malicious lies being told about him to the public.’

What’s next?

It remains to be seen where the truth lies in this developing story, but you can bet that Jones and the bosses at the UFC will be keen to find a solution and clear Jones’ name as quickly as possible.