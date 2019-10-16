UFC News: Jon Jones pleads no contest to disorderly conduct charges; let off with a three month long deferred sentence

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 29 // 16 Oct 2019, 20:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones just cannot stay away from the headlines, be it for right or wrong reasons.

In a somewhat bizarre conclusion to the case involving UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones and a cocktail waitress, the former pled no contest to disorderly conduct. Jones has been let off with a three month long deferred sentence as the officials stated that they couldn't prove he actually committed the crime that he was accused of.

The concerned woman who works at TD's Eubank Showclub in Albuquerque claimed that during his visit to the night club, Jones came up from behind and locked in a 'tight rear naked choke' on her and lifted her up in the air. Once Jones put her down, he reportedly slapped her in the genitals.

Albuquerque police visited the alleged victim's house and after speaking to her and recording her statement, they issued a warrant for Jones' arrest. Jones was charged with misdemeanor and battery, something he initially denied.

In a shocking turn of events, Jon Jones then pled no contest to disorderly conduct for the alleged incident on Tuesday in Bernalillo County (N.M.) Metropolitan Court.

The Bernalillo County DA's office came out with a statement saying that there was not enough evidence against Jones to proceed with the charges of misdemeanor and battery under New Mexico state law.

As per ESPN, Jones received a 90-day deferred sentence during which he must avoid getting himself into legal trouble; neither can he consume alcohol or drugs. Jones has also been asked to stay away from the establishment where the alleged incident took place. However, his no contest plea will not be considered as admission of guilt.

After his return from suspension, Jones has competed thrice in the past nine months and won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in a rematch with the Swede Alexander Gustafsson. He then successfully defended the title twice against Anthony Smith and Thiago Santos, respectively.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!