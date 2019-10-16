UFC News: Jon Jones sends a warning message to Anthony Johnson, says he is willing to choke him out

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 29 // 16 Oct 2019, 06:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jon Jones and Anthony Johnson facing off prior to their first octagon meeting

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones took to Twitter recently and sent a message to arch-rival and former UFC Light Heavyweight fighter, Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson.

Anthony Johnson's retirement and return plans

At UFC 210 in April of 2017, Anthony Johnson challenged Daniel Cormier to a rematch for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in the main event of the pay-per-view. Johnson, who prior to this fight had dominated the division, ended up losing the title bout via second-round submission after he decided to wrestle DC for the entire round only to get dominated by the champion on the ground.

Johnson's decision to wrestle Cormier, whose ground game is visibly stronger, eventually left the challenger's corner frustrated as following the loss, Johnson decided to announce his retirement from the UFC and combat sports effective immediately.

However, two years after his return, Johnson has confirmed that he is planning on entering USADA's testing pool and is open to a return to the UFC in 2020. Johnson was initially set for a return to the UFC as part of the Heavyweight Division but has now shown interest in a potential fight against Jon Jones at 205 upon his return to the UFC.

Jones responds to Johnson's challenge

While recently speaking to Below the Belt, Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson claimed that he is hoping to drop back down to 205 lbs as he is willing to fight current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones upon the former's return to the Octagon.

The current UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has now responded to the challenge by taking it to social media and sending out a tweet directed towards Johnson, asking him to keep a check of his cardio and get it together.

You better make sure you have that cardio together big fella @Anthony_Rumble — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 15, 2019

In another tweet, Bones claimed that despite always having been cool with Johnson, he would be more than happy to choke out the latter if the two men ever cross paths in the Octagon again.

We’ve always been cool but I’ll be more than happy to choke you out if that’s what you’re looking for. @Anthony_Rumble — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) October 15, 2019