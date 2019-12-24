UFC News: Jon Jones turns Santa Claus, donates winter coats to underprivileged

Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019

UFC 239 Jones v Santos

It seems that the UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones is playing Santa Claus this Christmas.

On Monday, people witnessed a rare and sensitive side to the champ as he was seen wearing a rise smile on his face and handing out winter coats to the underprivileged people in his hometown, Albuquerque. (h/t MMA Junkie)

Jones recently shared an image on Twitter, announcing that he would be giving away winter coats from Burlington Coat Factory worth $20,000 and free lunch to people in need. A crowd of around 500 people gathered and benefited from the beautiful gesture shown by the champ.

Tomorrow Monday, December 23 I’ll be handing out winter coats at a free lunch for the public. 🎁

Location: Steelbridge – 2021 2nd St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm pic.twitter.com/8ibbEdbbwL — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 23, 2019

“We have a lot of homeless, we have a lot of mentally ill in this community, and a lot of these guys are just misunderstood. They need help, and keeping them warm is just going to be a great start for a better future.” Jones told Albuquerque news outlet KRQE.

Jones also shared some pictures from the day, saying it is a "blessing to give, spread love.”

Jones is all set to face undefeated fighter Dominick Reyes in the headliner of UFC 247 on 8th February 2020. 'Bones' also announced that he will be moving up to the heavyweight division post his fight against Reyes.