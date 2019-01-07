UFC News: Jon Jones vs Anthony Smith seemingly confirmed for UFC 235

Anthony Smith vs Jon Jones in the works for UFC 235

What's the story?

Having won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at UFC 232 on the last UFC pay-per-view of the year with a win over Alexander Gustafsson, it looks like three-time Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones is now all set to make his grand return to the Octagon at UFC 235.

In case you didn't know...

Jon Jones made his highly awaited return to the UFC Octagon at UFC 232, in the main event of the show against Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson. Having faced off five years ago at UFC 165 in 2013, this was the rematch between the two Light Heavyweight fighters.

Jones, however, made quick work of Gustafsson and finished off the fight in the third round in fascinating fashion, finishing 'The Mauler' via third-round TKO to become a three-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

As per UFC President Dana White, who was recently in a conversation with TMZ, the promotion's apparent plans is to book a potential Light Heavyweight Championship fight between Jon Jones and 205-division star Anthony Smith.

Smith and Jones have been recently going back-and-forth against each other on social media and also claimed that they have seemingly agreed to a potential fight. However, now being contingent over a potential license from the Nevada State Athletic Commission, Jones is likely to return to the Octagon at UFC 235.

Smith, who was recently also in conversation with TMZ, claimed that his team has been in negotiations with Jones and his team and both parties have been seemingly leading up to a potential fight.

“It sounds like he’s in. Of course, [my manager] has already been talking to the UFC and I think that they’re working that out and seeing what that looks like as far as timelines and stuff, but I’m in.” (Smith stated to TMZ).

What's next?

UFC 235 takes place on the 2nd of March, 2019 at the T-Mobile Arena and a fight between Jon Jones and Anthony Smith will be absolutely amazing to witness, without a shadow of a doubt.

