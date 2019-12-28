UFC News: Jorge Masvidal blasts 'snitch' for getting his video on Kamaru Usman taken off Instagram

The 'BMF' of the fight game, Jorge Masvidal, recently took a dig at the reigning UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for refusing to acknowledge the former at a post-fight press conference. To get his point across, he posted an edited video showing Usman acknowledging Masvidal's skills.

However, the video has now been removed from Instagram, and Masvidal is not happy about it. He put up a post on Twitter calling out whoever reported the video and made it get taken off social media. (h/t MMA Mania)

“Somebody snitched on me and Instagram took down my post. Everybody in they feelings when the truth hits them.”

Somebody snitched on me and Instagram took down my post 🤷🏻‍♂️ everybody in they feelings when the truth hits them #thecrucifixation — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) December 27, 2019

Most fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Masvidal square off against the 'Nigerian Nightmare' in a title bout of epic proportions, but 'Gamebred' has other ideas. He is of the view that he can fight for the title later but at this stage of his career, where his popularity is sky-rocketing, he would much rather opt for a huge pay-day in the form of a mega-fight against UFC's former poster-boy Conor McGregor.

McGregor returns to action in the headliner of UFC 246 against Donald Cerrone on 18th January. No one knows what the future holds, but if McGregor and Masvidal decide to lock horns inside the Octagon sometime in the future, we are sure to witness a match-up of epic proportions.

