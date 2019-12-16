UFC News: Jorge Masvidal bonds with former rival

UFC 239 Masvidal v Askren

2019 changed a lot of things in the lives of Ben Askren and Jorge Masvidal. It started with the pair squaring off against each other in the main event of UFC 239. There was a lot of trash talk in the build-up to the fight and when the time came, Masvidal created history. 'Gamebred' landed a flying knee flush on Askren's face as soon as the bell rang to signal the commencement of the bout, knocking the former Olympic wrestler out cold within the first 5 seconds of the fight.

Masvidal's popularity skyrocketed as he went on to fight Nate Diaz at UFC 244 and became the 'BMF' champ while Askren went on to announce his retirement from professional MMA after losing to veteran fighter Demian Maia.

Well, generally people would think that Masvidal and Askren's bad blood will never end, but thanks to Colby Covington, the pair bonded over their mutual dislike for Chaos. After Covington's loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 245, Askren promptly took to Twitter to aim a dig at the fighter while apparently appreciating his former foe Masvidal.

I can’t decide whether to be pumped or sad😂 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

This is so bad I’d rather have Jorge be champ. — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 15, 2019

Masvidal and Covington were formerly teammates at ATT gym before turning into bitter rivals. When Covington blamed the referee for calling a premature stoppage in his fight against Usman, Masvidal fired a shot at him by saying that Askren handled the loss maturely unlike Covington.

Askren then replied to Masvidal's tweet, showing the mutual respect that the former enemies now share.

Sometimes life kicks your butt when you least expect it. Make no excuses and move on. https://t.co/7yfFVoXlsi — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) December 16, 2019