UFC News: Jorge Masvidal calls out Nate Diaz for a fight at the Madison Square Garden

Jorge Masvidal wants to fight at The Garden

The UFC Welterweight Division has been going through a bizarre phase for the past several months and as it stands, things certainly aren't getting any simple from here onwards.

Jorge Masvidal, who was called out by Nate Diaz following his return win at UFC 241, has now taken to Twitter to take jabs at current UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington. And, in addition to that, Gamebred has also called out Diaz for a fight at the Madison Square Garden for UFC 244.

Nate Diaz' return and callout

At UFC 241, Nate Diaz made his UFC return after an absence of almost four years, as he faced former UFC Lightweight Champion, Anthony 'Showtime' Pettis upon his return to the Octagon and defeated him via unanimous decision in a three-round fight.

Following the win, Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal and challenged him to a fight for a future date. However, as of now, the UFC is yet to confirm talks of a potential fight between the two Welterweight fan favorites.

The UFC Welterweight Title situation

At UFC on ESPN 5, Colby Covington made his return to the Octagon and secured an important win over Robbie Lawler. Moments after his victory, Chaos would call out Kamaru Usman and proceeded to challenge him for the UFC Welterweight Championship for UFC 244.

Initial plans suggested that UFC was seemingly on the verge of booking a title fight between Usman and Covington for UFC 244 at the MSG.

However, as per recent reports, negotiations have taken a turn for the worse and the fight is far from being confirmed.

Jorge Masvidal wants Diaz at the MSG

With Dana White and his promotion in need of the main event for UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal has vouched to step in for his highly awaited clash against Nate Diaz at the upcoming UFC PPV at The Garden in New York.

Masvidal took to Twitter and said that he and Diaz should definitely be fighting for the "BMF Title".

Hey @NateDiaz209 fuck these losers. See you at MSG. #BMF title on the line #supernecessary — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) September 6, 2019