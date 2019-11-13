UFC News: Jorge Masvidal finally responds to Nick Diaz's call-out

Jorge Masvidal

Following his BMF Championship win over Nate Diaz from UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal was called out by the former's older brother Nick Diaz during his recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

Masvidal, who at this point seems to be at an all-time career-high, has finally responded to Nick's callout but remains to be slightly confused by it.

Nick Diaz's recent call-out

At UFC 244, Nate and Masvidal competed in one of the most highly-awaited fights in mixed martial arts history, as the two welterweights squared off at the Madison Square Garden, with the winner to be crowned the inaugural BMF Champion.

As seen, Masvidal had the clear upper-hand in the first three rounds of the fight and due to a cut above Nate's right eye, the fight was eventually called-off by the end of the third round as Masvidal was declared the winner via doctor stoppage.

In the aftermath of the fight, Masvidal made some bold comments, stating that he wanted to 'baptize' Nate with his fists. To which, Nick has now responded by stating the following,

“You want to talk about baptizing my younger brother? That’s on you. I never had nothing disrespectful to say.

"But you don’t talk about baptizing my younger brother. You’re already in a f*king position if you fight with me. You don’t talk like that to nobody.”

UFC 244 Masvidal v Diaz

Masvidal responds to Nick Diaz

In a recent appearance on The Dan Le Batard Show on ESPN, reigning BMF Champion Masvidal responded to Nick's recent callout, but definitely seemed to be in a confused state as he ensured if the older Diaz brother was looking for a fight or was asking for a walk. (H/T: MMA Junkie)

“Is he asking to fight? I was confused. Or are we going for a walk someplace? He’s asking for a fight? He’s asking for a fight or to go for a walk?

"Does he know who he’s asking for a fight, because I love to fight, especially when I get a little something on top of that.”

What's next for Masvidal?

Following his first fight against Nate, which ended in such a controversial manner, Masvidal has claimed that he is more than willing to give a rematch to the former, with the BMF Title on the line.

