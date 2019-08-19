UFC News: Jorge Masvidal is ready to 'fight King Kong' for the right paycheck

UFC's Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal likes to fight. Jorge Masvidal is also good at fighting. Now, the main problem that arises here is the fact about who Jorge Masvidal will face next in the UFC. After his fight against Ben Askren, Masvidal is one of the top names in the company.

Jorge Masvidal has been open about what he wants from UFC -- a bigger paycheck.

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren -- UFC 239

Jorge Masvidal has recently had a huge breakthrough in the UFC.

At UFC 239, Jorge Masvidal faced Ben Askren in an enormous fight. The undefeated Ben Askren faced his first defeat when he went toe-to-toe with Jorge Masvidal. Masvidal went on to hit Askren with the knee of the century.

Within a second of their fight starting, Masvidal charged Ben Askren. Askren bent forward instinctively as he tried to take down Jorge Masvidal. Unfortunately for Askren, Masvidal hit a flying knee on Askren. Askren went down immediately and the fight was over in five seconds.

The move meant that Masvidal's popularity in UFC sky-rocketed.

Jorge Masvidal's next fight

Jorge Masvidal revealed that he had met with the UFC management and had been presented with options for his next fight. He said when it comes to his next fight, it was going to be about the paycheck.

“My next paycheck is going to reflect the breakthrough that I’ve done. For a fact – and if it doesn’t, there’s going to be a (expletive) problem, man. Me and my management are going to do whatever the (expletive) I say. That’s what we’re going to do.” h/t MMA Junkie

Jorge Masvidal decided that he did not care who he was fighting as long as he was paid right.

“If they open up the checkbook, I’ll fight King Kong in his prime. All they’ve got to do is open up that checkbook. You guys all know. The reason why you guys are here right now is to get an interview off me to put it online, to make people go clickbait on it. Obviously, I’m generating traction.” h/t MMA Junkie

It remains to be seen who he ends up facing, but it should be interesting.