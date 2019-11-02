UFC News: Jorge Masvidal issues major threat to Colby Covington

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 02 Nov 2019, 00:02 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jorge Masvidal

Whoever you may be, drawing the ire of Jorge Masvidal seldom ends well for people, and it seems like the outspoken welterweight title challenger Colby Covington has done just that.

In a recent interaction with the media, Masvidal didn't shy away from making his feelings known about his friend turned rival Covington and he also issued some serious threats to the fighter. (h/t MMA Fighting)

'The Gamebred' has claimed that he goes to the places where Covington eats and waits for him so that he can confront him but Covington consciously avoids him.

”I go where he eats and wait for him. He doesn’t eat at these places no more, because I’m going there to eat, and he is nowhere to be seen. These are places that he constantly used to eat at. He knows that I know, so I’ve been at these places, just wanting to have a talk with him, man to man."

Masvidal says that if he does get the chance to confront Covington, he will ask him why he turned his back on him.

”Just ask him some questions, man to boy. Like, why after I let you sleep on my couch, you ate off my food, I helped you get (MMA media interviews), all these things, why would you turn on me just for a Facebook like? Are you that much of a (expletive)? And I’m that much of an idiot. Truly, the mistake is on me, because I’m the one that let him.”

From friends to enemies

Masvidal claims their rivalry begun when was a coach at ATT was duped by Covington after a training camp. That soured the relationship between Masvidal and Covington and once media got involved, and the pair exchanged barbs in public, their friendship was as good as over.

Masvidal said he even asked the owner of ATT gym (where Covington and Masvidal train), owner Dan Lambert to let them settle their beef in a sparring session, but he was denied.

”My argument with Dan and the company is, we’re both men, we both know how to defend ourselves. When I see him, and he sees me, let’s just handle it, and let it be what it is, because that is my city, and I’m very polite to him.

Advertisement

"Because with the snap of fingers, I could have five cars packed to the teeth with individuals that make sure he never comes back. I don’t do that. I want to handle it man to man. He won’t give me that. I really want to talk to him and tell him, ‘What is your problem?’ He won’t do that. He’s a coward. But when (the media) is around and a couple security guards, man, that dude is a pitbull all of a sudden.”

Issuing a serious threat to his former friend, Masvidal said that when they meet inside the Octagon, he will hurt him much worse than the smackdown he laid on former Olympic wrestler Ben Askren.

”A lot of people said that what I did to Ben (Askren) was a little uncalled for. Nah, it wasn’t. What I’m going to do to Colby is going to be uncalled for, and I can put my life on that.”

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out on the latest MMA News and Rumors!