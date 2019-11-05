UFC News: Jorge Masvidal looking to coax Canelo Alvarez into a money fight

Jorge Masvidal

Say what you want about the man, Conor McGregor certainly paved the way for his fellow fighters to make the transition from the Octagon to the boxing ring in the quest for a multi million dollar pay-day after he competed in an exhibition bout against Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.

From reigning lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov to former welterweight king Tyron Woodley and now, the recently crowned 'BMF' champion, Jorge Masvidal, MMA fighters have frequently called out boxers, and expressed their desire to get inside the boxing ring against the legends of the sport.

Masvidal wants to take on Canelo Alvarez

Masvidal recently outclassed Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to win the exclusive 'BMF' title, and amid speculations regarding his next fight, Masvidal surprisingly called out boxer Canelo Alvarez. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show, Masvidal said that he is not fooling around with the idea of going up against Canelo, who is a champion across four weight divisions and recently beat.

I’m dead serious about fighting Canelo Alvarez. If they give me nice little change, I will take my talents over there. I feel like I can shock the world.

Masvidal admits Alvarez is a better boxer but says he will bring the fight to the boxing champ

Masvidal had no qualms in accepting the fact that Alvarez is a better boxer compared to him, but he also stated that he will bring some elements from MMA into the game that will catch Alvarez off guard.

Canelo is a better boxer because that’s what he does morning and night, just box. So yeah he is a better boxer. But can I bring some elements that boxers aren’t used to, that are in the legal rounds of boxing and throw Canelo completely off his game?

Masvidal also admitted to having picked up a thing or two from the McGregor-Mayweather bout.

The Conor and Mayweather fight showed me a lot of things that I thought were good and bad. I saw they can’t read us as well as they can read a boxer. Our movements are different. How we cover distance is different. Those things give them problems.

Gamebred promised that if the fight ever comes to fruition, he will definitely go for a knockout.

I think I can throw enough punches that I can attack Canelo and put him on his (expletive). I’d be going for the knockout, obviously. Nothing else. This is not to disrespect Canelo, because I think the dude is a beast. I think he’s a stud. It would be an honor to get in the ring with him. But he did say some (expletive) like no MMA fighter would be a challenge and this and that. I beg to differ.

After Alvarez put up a celebratory post on Twitter following his 11th round knockout victory against Sergey Kovalev on Saturday, Masvidal re-tweeted his post, asking him to 'get some' from the 'Baddest Mother******' in the fight game.