UFC News: Jorge Masvidal opens up about Diaz calling off their UFC 244 fight

The MMA world went into disarray on Thursday after Nate Diaz tweeted about calling off his November 2 fight against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. The two were about to face off at Madison Square Garden in New York for the first “BMF” belt in the history of UFC. Their fight was headlining the card, which is also one of the marquee events of UFC this year.

Diaz put the blame on UFC and USADA for sabotaging his test results, which came up positive for certain banned supplements, and said that he would not be keeping quiet or participating in any fight till the matter was resolved by them.

Only 40 minutes after the said tweet by Diaz, his opponent Masvidal made his own attempt to clear any cloud about their contest, tweeting “I’ll see you Nov 2” at Diaz.

Masvidal says the fight will happen

In his tweet, Diaz was positive about taking only Whole Food and natural food supplements and thus was sure that there was no chance of him taking tainted supplements voluntarily or by mistake. He refused to compromise his dignity and his legacy for money, and for that reason, he will not be flying to New York for the fight, Diaz said. You can see the tweet here.

In less than an hour, Masvidal’s tweet was up, implying that the fight in New York will happen regardless of whatever is happening. It was evident in the tweet that despite their upcoming fight, Masvidal respected Diaz and considered him one of the ‘cleanest’ fighters in the circuit.

You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me shit! — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) October 24, 2019

However, no official statement has been released by UFC yet regarding the matter. With the event only ten days away, what Diaz said has certainly brought upon a shroud of confusion over the fight.

